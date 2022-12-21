Wallace (hip) returned as a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
After being listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimate due to a hip issue, Wallace was able to practice without limitations Wednesday. The 25-year-old is now in line to receive rotational snaps behind starters Marcus Epps and Reed Blankenship in Saturday's matchup against Dallas.
