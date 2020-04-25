Eagles' K'Von Wallace: Selected by Philadelphia

The Eagles selected Wallace in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 127th overall.

The Clemson product was a three-year collegiate starter at strong safety, but his build (5-foot-11, 206 pounds) is one more prototypical of a cornerback. Though Wallace's tape showcases solid speed and consistent toughness as a tackler, he could struggle to match up with big-bodied intermediate receivers and tight ends. That said, Wallace showed well while handling occasional nickel responsibilities in college, and his versatility could earn him a quick path to playing time in Philadelphia's needy secondary.