Wallace will start at safety Sunday against the Bears, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Wallace and Marcus Epps are the team's only active safeties for this one, as Reed Blankenship (knee) is inactive and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is still on IR. Tolentino relays that Josiah Scott is the emergency safety if Wallace or Epps goes down with injury.
More News
-
Eagles' K'Von Wallace: Returns to full practice•
-
Eagles' K'Von Wallace: Injures hip Sunday•
-
Eagles' K'Von Wallace: Activated ahead of Week 8•
-
Eagles' K'Von Wallace: Designated to return from IR•
-
Eagles' K'Von Wallace: Set to miss at least three games•
-
Eagles' K'Von Wallace: Expected to miss 3-to-6 weeks•