Wallace will start at safety Sunday against the Bears, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wallace and Marcus Epps are the team's only active safeties for this one, as Reed Blankenship (knee) is inactive and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is still on IR. Tolentino relays that Josiah Scott is the emergency safety if Wallace or Epps goes down with injury.

