Lauletta signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles on Monday.

Lauletta spent the 2019 campaign on the Eagles' practice squad. Now, he'll set his sight on securing the backup role to Carson Wentz (head) in 2020. Josh McCown showed he has plenty left in the tank after relieving Wentz in the wild-card loss to the Seahawks, but his contract expires in March. If McCown doesn't re-sign, it'll likely be between Lauletta and Nate Sudfeld for the No. 2 role, barring another free-agent or draft acquisition.

