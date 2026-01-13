Granson finished his fifth professional season with career lows in catches (seven), targets (nine) and receiving yards (40).

Granson posted all those career lows despite suiting up for all 17 games this season, as he simply wasn't part of the Eagles' offensive gameplan. Most of his production came in the final week of the season with the Eagles resting their starers. He averaged just 0.2 catches for 0.6 yards in the first 16 games.