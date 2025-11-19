Granson played 15 of the Eagles' 72 snaps on offense and recorded a four-yard reception on two targets in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Lions.

Though he saw two more targets than fellow tight end Grant Calcaterra, Granson's 21 percent snap share placed him well behind Calcaterra, who was on the field for 47 percent of snaps. Granson has played in all 10 of the Eagles' games to date, but he's played more than half of the snaps on just one occasion and has recorded three catches for 10 yards on four targets throughout the campaign.