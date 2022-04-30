The Eagles selected Johnson in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 181st overall.

Johnson was a four-year starter at Kansas that served as a Swiss Army Knife in the Jayhawks' defense, as he lined up at every linebacker position and put his hand in the dirt at defensive end. At 6-foot, 230 pounds, he'll stick to linebacker at the NFL level, but he's undersized for that position, as well. Still, Johnson possesses excellent speed -- he was a track start in high school -- and a high motor, so he has a good chance to find a role on special teams, if nothing more.