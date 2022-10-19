White notched eight tackles (four solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 26-17 win over the Cowboys.
White played a season-high 88 percent of the team's defensive snaps and recorded at least eight tackles for a second time during the campaign. Across his first six appearances with Philadelphia, the fifth-year linebacker has totaled 37 stops and four pass defenses.
