Fort signed with Philadelphia on a three-year deal, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Fort will head to his fourth NFL team for his age-29 season after spending the last three seasons in Pittsburgh, and is coming off the best season of his five-year career. He racked up 48 combined tackles (38 solo) in 2018, in addition to a sack and one defensive touchdown. Fort is also an experienced special teamer, logging a career-high 333 snaps on special teams in 2018. Look for him to play a versatile role in Philadelphia.

More News
Our Latest Stories