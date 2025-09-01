Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Absent from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson (back) did not participate at the Eagles' practice Monday.
Dickerson was unable to participate at the team's second practice of the week ahead of Thursday's regular-season opener against the Cowboys, but this time it was due to an apparent back issue. The 26-year-old practiced in a limited capacity Sunday as he continues to work his way back from a meniscus injury. Dickerson will look to return to practice Tuesday, otherwise his status for the team's matchup with the Cowboys will be in question.
