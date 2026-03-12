default-cbs-image
Dickerson and the Eagles agreed to a revised two-year contract at around $36 million Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Dickerson was previously due $39 million over the next two seasons and can still hit that number with 2027 incentives. Additionally, the veteran offensive lineman will make roughly $15.7 million in 2026 and is no longer under contract in 2028. Following this revised contract, Dickerson is expected to remain the Eagles' top left guard during the 2026 season.

