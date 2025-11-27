Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Another limited session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.
Dickerson was estimated as a limited participant Tuesday, but the Eagles didn't actually practice. They returned to the field Wednesday, and his status remained the same. His status for Friday's game against the Bears remains unclear.
