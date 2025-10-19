default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dickerson (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at Minnesota.

After injuring his ankle during a Week 5 loss to the Broncos, Dickerson didn't practice before siting out a Week 6 defeat at the Giants. He proceeded to log an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but he now will resume his standing as the Eagles' starting left guard.

More News