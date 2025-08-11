Dickerson (knee) is believed to have sustained a right meniscus injury after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Eagles are reportedly now working to determine how long Dickerson will be sidelined, which provides some reason for optimism that he's at least avoided a season-ending injury. The Pro Bowl guard was carted off the field at practice Sunday. Any significant amount of missed time for Dickerson would represent a tangible downgrade to Philadelphia's offensive line, which would be to the detriment of both RB Saquon Barkley and QB Jalen Hurts.