Dickerson was carted off the practice field with an apparent knee injury Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dickerson was favoring his right leg and was previously on the injury report with a knee issue. The star left guard was unable to put any weight on his leg as he got onto the cart. The Eagles already lost RG Mekhi Becton to the Chargers in free agency earlier this offseason and can't afford to lose Dickerson to a significant injury. Kenyon Green (shoulder) would be next up at left guard, but he was injured in Thursday's preseason opener against the Bengals. Dickerson's injury is certainly one to monitor.