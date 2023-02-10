Dickerson (elbow) doesn't have a designation ahead of Super Bowl LVII versus the Chiefs on Sunday.
Dickerson injured his right elbow during the second half of the NFC Championship Game, resulting in no practice reps during the first week of preparation for the Super Bowl. This week, though, he sandwiched full sessions around a limited appearance Thursday. With his status clear ahead of Sunday's contest, Dickerson will continue to operate as the Eagles' starting left guard.
