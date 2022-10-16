Dickerson (ankle) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.
Dickerson exited Philadelphia's Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals with an ankle injury but logged two limited practices and a full session ahead of the divisional showdown with Dallas. He'll return to his position as the Eagles' starting left guard.
