Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Cleared for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.
Dickerson avoided an injury tag for Week 8 after logging a full practice Friday. He's in line to start at left guard, though the Eagles could shift him over to center in the absence of Cam Jurgens (knee).
