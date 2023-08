Dickerson (foot) did not practice Tuesday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dickerson is still working to recover after he left practice early Monday. The Alabama product was seen with his ankle taped after practice, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, although he appeared fine. It's unclear how long he may need to sit out but as Reiner notes, in the meantime, Sua Opeta is filling in at left guard during drills.