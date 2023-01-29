Dickerson was unable to return to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers after exiting with a left elbow injury in the second half, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dickerson was seen with a brace on his left elbow following Sunday's victory, and it's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his status for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 5. If he's unavailable, Andre Dillard is a candidate to see increased playing time for Philadelphia.