Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Estimated as limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson was deemed a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session due to a quadriceps issue.
Dickerson appears to have picked up a quad injury during Monday's win against Green Bay. The Eagles held a walkthrough Wednesday, so the extent of Dickerson's issue may be more clear with his participation level Thursday. The veteran offensive guard logged every one of Philadelphia's offensive snaps in Monday's contest.
