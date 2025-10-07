The Eagles listed Dickerson (ankle) as a DNP on Tuesday's estimated practice report.

Dickerson suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Broncos and was unable to return. He's been listed as a DNP for the Eagles' two walkthrough practices this week, and his participation level in Wednesday's session will indicate his chances of playing against the Giants on Sunday. Brett Toth would be slated to start at left guard if Dickerson is unable to play.