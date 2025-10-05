default-cbs-image
Dickerson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Dickerson had his ankle rolled up on late in the first quarter and is being evaluated by trainers on the sidelines to determine whether he can return. Brett Toth will will take over at left guard for as long as Dickerson is out of the game.

