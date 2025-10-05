Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Exits game with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Dickerson had his ankle rolled up on late in the first quarter and is being evaluated by trainers on the sidelines to determine whether he can return. Brett Toth will will take over at left guard for as long as Dickerson is out of the game.
More News
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Practices fully•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Limited in practice•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to return•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Returns to practice•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Absent from practice•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Participating in practice Sunday•