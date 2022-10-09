Dickerson (leg) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Dickerson has started all but one of his 20 games since being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, so his absence will mark a considerable loss on the left side of the Eagles' offensive line. With the guard sidelined, expect Sua Opeta to fill in alongside backup left tackle Jack Driscoll.
