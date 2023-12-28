Dickerson (thumb) was considered a full participant at the Eagles' walkthrough Wednesday.
Dickerson missed the team's Week 16 win over the Giants due to a thumb injury, but he's now healthy heading into Sunday's matchup with Arizona. The 25-year-old will be back in his starting role at left guard versus the Cardinals.
