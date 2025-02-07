Dickerson (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Chiefs.
Dickerson practiced in full throughout the week and is ready to go for Sunday's date with Chris Jones and the interior of the Chiefs' defensive line. With Cam Jurgens (back) also good to go, Dickerson be back at his normal left guard position.
