Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Green light to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson (knee) does not have an injury designation for Friday's game against the Bears.
Dickerson was a full participant in Thursday's walkthrough practice, which has cleared the fifth-year pro to play Friday. He'll remain the Eagles' starter at left guard while Brett Toth and Matt Pryor provide depth.
