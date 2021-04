The Eagles selected Dickerson in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 37th overall.

Dickerson heads to the NFL as a first-round talent who slid to Day 2 due to his injury history. He took a medical redshirt in 2018 at Florida State and suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship game as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide this past season. If healthy, Dickerson can be a Day 1 starter with the versatility to play guard or center for the Eagles.