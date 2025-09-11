Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson (back) was a limited participant in the Eagles' practice Wednesday.
Dickerson is still dealing with the back injury that he suffered during last week's win over the Cowboys. While he will look to be good to go for Sunday's matchup versus the Chiefs, Brett Toth will likely get the start at left guard should Dickerson end up being unable to play.
More News
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to return•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Returns to practice•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Absent from practice•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Participating in practice Sunday•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Week-to-week, set for surgery•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Believed to have meniscus injury•