Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Limited to begin Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
Dickerson briefly left Monday's loss to the Chargers due to a calf issue, though he was able to retake the field. The Eagles may simply be managing the starting left guard's practice reps ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.
