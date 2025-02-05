Dickerson (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Dickerson moved from left guard to center for the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders, but he was forced to leave the game due to a knee injury. He was not tagged with an injury designation on this past Friday's injury report, and he relayed Wednesday that the only way he would not play in Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs would be "getting carted off on a stretcher," per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Dickerson will likely shift back to left guard as starting center Cam Jurgens (back) also managed to clear an injury tag for Sunday's clash.