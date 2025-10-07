The Eagles listed Dickerson (ankle) as a non-participant for Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Dickerson suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Broncos and was unable to return. With Dickerson going down as a non-participant on the Eagles' first two Week 6 injury reports, he appears likely to miss Thursday's game against the Giants, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Brett Toth is likely to step in as the Eagles' starting left guard in Week 6.