Dickerson will undergo surgery on his thumb Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Dickerson is expected to miss minimal time and won't be placed on injured reserve, according to Garafolo. It's unclear what minimal time would equate to, but the absence of a stint on IR would imply they don't expect the Alabama product to miss more than three weeks at most. With Dickerson now in danger of missing Monday's game against the Giants and Cam Jurgens dealing with a pectoral injury, it's possible the Eagles could be without their two starting guards in Week 16.