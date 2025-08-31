Dickerson (knee) is participating in individual drills at practice Sunday, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to address a meniscus injury in his right knee, Dickerson is back at practice Sunday. While it's not clear if the Pro Bowl guard will participate in the team portion of the session, Smith notes that in addition to doing individual drills, Dickerson also took reps with the field-goal unit during special-teams drills. There appears to be a growing likelihood that he'll be ready to play in Philadelphia's Week 1 game against the Cowboys on Thursday.