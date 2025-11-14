Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Past quad injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.
Dickerson was limited in Wednesday's practice, but his full session Thursday puts him on track to play against Detroit on Sunday. He has started at left guard in each of the Eagles' first nine games of the regular season.
