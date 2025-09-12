Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Practices fully
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Dickerson was injured in last Thursday's season opener against the Cowboys and was limited in Wednesday's practice. His return to a full session would suggest Dickerson will be out there Sunday against the Chiefs.
