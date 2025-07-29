Dickerson has been practicing despite undergoing offseason knee surgery, Geoff Mosher of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The three-time Pro Bowl guard should be good to go for the NFL season opener on Sept. 4 against the Cowboys. Dickerson, who landed a four-year, $84-million contract in March of 2024, has started 71 of the 72 NFL games he's appeared in, regular season and playoffs, since getting drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2021.