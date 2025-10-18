Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Vikings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Dickerson was sidelined in Week 6 against the Giants but returned to log a pair of limited practices before turning in a full session Sunday. If active, his return would provide a big boost to the Eagles' rushing attack.
