Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Chargers due to a calf injury.
Dickerson appeared to sustain the injury in the second quarter of Monday's game. Brett Toth will remain at left guard for as long as Dickerson is out of the game.
More News
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Green light to play Friday•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Another limited session•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Tending to knee issue•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Past quad injury•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Estimated as limited Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Cleared for Week 8•