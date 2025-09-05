Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson is questionable to return to Thursday's game due to a back injury, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.
Dickerson underwent knee surgery in mid-August, but it's instead a back injury that has caused him trouble most recently. He practiced fully Tuesday, though the issue appears to have been aggravated.
