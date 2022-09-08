Dickerson (foot) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Sage Hurley of the Eagles' official site reports.
Dickerson dealt with foot soreness during the preseason, but he's not managing any injuries ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener in Detroit. The second-year pro is primed to draw the start at left guard.
