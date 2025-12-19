Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson (calf) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Commanders.
Dickerson upgraded to a full practice session Thursday after having begun Week 16 as a non-participant. The standout left guard will continue to play through his lingering calf injury during Saturday's road divisional matchup.
