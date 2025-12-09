default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dickerson (calf) has returned to Monday's game against the Chargers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Dickerson went to the locker room in the second quarter to have his calf injury evaluated. He's been cleared my medical staff to return, and he'll reclaim his spot at left guard while Brett Toth goes back to the bench.

More News