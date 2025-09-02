Dickerson (knee/back) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Dickerson wasn't able to practice Monday due to a back issue, but head coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday that the 2021 second-rounder has recovered from surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his right knee, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The back issue doesn't appear to be a serious concern as Dickerson was able to practice in full during Tuesday's session, paving the way for him to start at left guard for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Cowboys.