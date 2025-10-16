Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson (ankle) logged a limited practice session Wednesday.
Dickerson missed the Eagles' Week 6 loss to the Giants with the injury. His return to practice is positive, but his status for Sunday's game against Minnesota is unclear.
