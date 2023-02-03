Dickerson (elbow) returned to practice Friday with a brace on his right arm, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Dickerson injured his left elbow in the second half of Sunday's win over San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game. He didn't return to the contest but seems to be preparing to play in the Super Bowl against Kansas City. The 2021 second-round pick was a 17-game starter in the regular season and took 93 percent of Philadelphia's offensive snaps at left guard.