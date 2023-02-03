Dickerson (elbow) returned to practice Friday with a brace on his right arm, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Dickerson injured his left elbow in the second half of Sunday's win over San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game. He didn't return to the contest but seems to be preparing to play in the Super Bowl against Kansas City. The 2021 second-round pick was a 17-game starter in the regular season and took 93 percent of Philadelphia's offensive snaps at left guard.
More News
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Dealing with left elbow issue•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Cleared for Week 6•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Exits with leg injury•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Stays off inactive list•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders•
-
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Ready for season opener•