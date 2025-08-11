Dickerson (knee) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dickerson was carted off the field due to an apparent right leg injury at Sunday's practice, but he's now receiving testing for what's been labeled a knee injury. He had been listed on the injury report with knee injuries prior to Sunday. The Pro Bowler is an integral starter at LG for Philadelphia's offensive line, especially given that standout RG Mekhi Becton was counted among the Eagles' losses in free agency, having inked with the Chargers. Backup LG Kenyon Green (shoulder) suffered an injury during Thursday's 34-27 preseason win over the Bengals, potentially leading to Matt Pryor or rookie Trevor Keegan getting first-team reps if Dickerson has to miss significant time.