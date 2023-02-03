Dickerson (elbow) doesn't have a designation after the first week of preparation ahead of Super Bowl LVII versus the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12.

With the NFC Championship Game well in hand against the 49ers this past Sunday, Dickerson injured his right elbow in the second half and was spotted with a brace on the region afterward, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Eagles proceeded to list Dickerson with the combo of elbow and rest on injury reports this week, but his lack of designation more than a week before the Super Bowl indicates he'll be good to handle his normal role as the team's starting left guard.