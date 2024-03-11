Dickerson signed a four-year extension with the Eagles on Wednesday, putting him under contract through the 2028 season, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Dickerson's new deal has a maximum value of $87 million, and according to Adam Schefter via Tim McManus of ESPN.com, the contract will make him the highest-paid guard in NFL history. The two-time Pro Bowler has quickly developed into one of the elite guards in the league, so neither Philadelphia's move to extend him nor the size of the contract should come as much of a surprise. Dickerson should remain a fixture of one of the top offensive lines in football for at least the next five seasons.