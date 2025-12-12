Dickerson (calf) was estimated as a non-participant in Thursday's walkthrough.

The left guard was listed as limited in Wednesday's walkthrough. Dickerson suffered the calf injury in Monday's loss to the Chargers, and he had to go to the locker room in the second quarter before returning. His absence might just be a precaution, but if he has to sit Sunday against the Raiders, Brett Toth might be the next man up.